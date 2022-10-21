Heartbreaking old photo of Kevin Nash and son Tristen resurfaces

A heartbreaking old photo of Kevin Nash with his late son Tristen resurfaced on Thursday.

The Nash family shared through a reporter Thursday that their son Tristen had died at the age of 26. No cause of death was given.

In 2017, the wrestling legend wished his son a happy birthday with a sweet Twitter post. The post contained an old photo of a young Tristen laying on his dad’s chest.

21 years ago my world changed forever. Happy birthday to my son Tristen. pic.twitter.com/Na6wtMrrze — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) June 12, 2017

“21 years ago my world changed forever. Happy birthday to my son Tristen,” Kevin captioned his photo.

Seeing the photo, and understanding how much Tristen meant to Kevin, makes the news so much harder to process.

Tristen was the only child of Kevin and Tamara McMichael. He had recently begun working on his father’s podcast.