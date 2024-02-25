Rhea Ripley reacts after photo of her getting pinned goes viral

Rhea Ripley reacted via social media Saturday after a photo from her match against Nia Jax went viral.

Ripley was wrestling Jax for the Women’s World Championship in the main event of “Elimination Chamber: Perth” at Optus Stadium on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

One photo of Ripley went viral online. Fans were apparently very impressed with the submission technique used by Jax.

We've seen this picture circulating here on X… We wonder why 🤔#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jodVwV6u3F — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) February 24, 2024

Ripley had a better idea of why the photo went viral. She added a comment about the picture, writing on X “you’re welcome” to her fans, while adding a smirking face emoji and peach emoji.

Well, we don’t have much more to say than, if you know, you know. And Ripley definitely knows.

Over 52,000 fans packed the house at Optus Stadium for the show. It was WWE’s first even in Australia since 2018 — and it was a success. The show also marked a great homecoming for Ripley, who is from Adelaide.

Tip via Big Daddy