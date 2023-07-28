 Skip to main content
Report: Vince McMahon underwent major back surgery

July 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
A portrait of Vince McMahon

Jan 18, 2018; Stamford, CT, USA; WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon poses for a portrait photo. McMahon announced that the XFL will re-launch in 2020. Mandatory Credit: Craig Ambrosio/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Vince McMahon is recovering from a major surgery, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that McMahon underwent a major spinal surgery last week. The procedure reportedly lasted over four hours and was deemed a success.

McMahon, 77, is the executive chairman of WWE. He bought WWWF from his father in 1982 and turned the organization into a powerhouse. He purchased competitors WCW and ECW to help strengthen the WWF, which later was named the WWE.

McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in June 2022. He was later reinstated in January 2023 and helped arrange a sale of the company to Endeavor Group. McMahon is leading the company that was formed by the merger of WWE and the UFC.

McMahon is reportedly still very much involved in WWE operations.

