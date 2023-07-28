Report: Vince McMahon underwent major back surgery

Vince McMahon is recovering from a major surgery, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that McMahon underwent a major spinal surgery last week. The procedure reportedly lasted over four hours and was deemed a success.

McMahon, 77, is the executive chairman of WWE. He bought WWWF from his father in 1982 and turned the organization into a powerhouse. He purchased competitors WCW and ECW to help strengthen the WWF, which later was named the WWE.

McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in June 2022. He was later reinstated in January 2023 and helped arrange a sale of the company to Endeavor Group. McMahon is leading the company that was formed by the merger of WWE and the UFC.

McMahon is reportedly still very much involved in WWE operations.