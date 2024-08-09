Famous Hulk Hogan rival dies at 74

Former professional wrestler Kevin Sullivan has died.

The WWE confirmed in a statement on Friday morning that Sullivan has died at the age of 74. Longtime wrestling personality Barry Rose, who was Sullivan’s close friend, initially shared the news on social media.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved,” Rose wrote.

While the WWE did not mention an official cause of death, Sullivan’s family launched a fundraiser earlier this year to ask for help after they say Sullivan “suffered a devastating accident” on May 12. Sullivan’s family said Kevin had to undergo emergency surgery to save his leg but that he had complications including sepsis and was in and out of consciousness in intensive care. The GoFundMe raised more than $50,000 and surpassed its goal.

Sullivan began his wrestling career in the 1970s. Nicknamed the “Taskmaster,” Sullivan is best remembered for being part of The Dungeon of Doom in WCW in the 1990s, which was a group that feuded with Hulk Hogan. Sullivan also feuded with Dusty Rhodes and was a well-known heel during his prime.

The Boston-born Sullivan later wrestled in WWE, with his final match coming against Lexis King in 2019.