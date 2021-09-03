WWE had thoughtful gesture after death of wrestler Daffney

WWE had a thoughtful gesture for its talent on Thursday after a rough day for the industry.

Former wrestler Daffney Unger was found dead on Thursday, not long after she posted an emotional video that seemed to be hinting at suicide.

Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, was 46. She wrestled for WCW, TNA and even had a WWE developmental deal. Her death was a reminder to WWE how so many people — and wrestlers — are dealing with mental health struggles.

The company reached out to its talent to remind them that the company offers counseling services if they need help.

WWE sent out a message to talent today noting that they provide counseling services if they are in need of help. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 2, 2021

Wrestler Jake Atlas noted how those efforts from WWE helped save him.