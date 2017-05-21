Brewers upset with Cubs after Saturday’s questionable rainout

Only a few short hours before Saturday’s scheduled first pitch, the Chicago Cubs called to reschedule their game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to an unfavorable weather forecast.

The postponement was granted, but then the rain stopped falling. In fact, it hardly sprinkled again for the remainder of the day and that didn’t sit well with Brewers general manager David Stearns.

Although Stearns stopped just short of calling the Cubs flat-out liars, he did raise some questions about the decision to postpone the game while speaking with reporters on Sunday.

#Brewers definitely think Cubs postponed game yesterday for reason other than weather. Comments coming from GM David Stearns. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

#Brewers GM David Stearns didn't accuse Cubs of actual shenanigans in rainout other than having bad forecast. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

But Stearns made it clear thought Cubs should have waited to call game. Questioned doing it so early. Said #Brewers had different forecast. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

Stearns said he talked to Cubs about it to express his displeasure. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

Brewers manager Craig Counsell also expressed his frustration on Sunday, but took things a bit further than Stearns had.

Craig Counsell on Cubs' call to ppd Saturday game: "It's the first time for us that we've had players treated for sunburn after a rainout." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 21, 2017

The snippiness between these two teams isn’t a new development, either. Outside of their NL Central rivalry, there seem to be some bitter feelings developing in the aftermath of Chicago’s World Series victory. Back in April, Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio and pitcher John Lackey casually implied that Brewers first baseman Eric Thames is juicing. Thames then publicly welcomed a drug test.

Saturday’s “rainout” will be made up on July 6 — plenty of time to let this frustration continue to simmer.