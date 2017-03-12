Dodgers’ Justin Turner engaged to girlfriend

Spring training 2017 will go down as a memorable one for Justin Turner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder proposed to his girlfriend Kourtney, and she accepted.

Turner posted the following tweet and photo, which shows he proposed by the Grand Canyon:

The Grand Canyon is a place we will never forget! I get 2 spend the rest of my life with this amazing woman! @court_with_a_k I you!!! pic.twitter.com/iZfaTJzywW — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 13, 2017

The two have been together for at least the past few years, as Kourtney has been by his side regularly throughout the past few seasons. She is a UCLA alum and Chicago Bears fan, according to her social media profiles.

Ready to sparkle in 2017 A post shared by Kourtney Elizabeth (@court_with_a_k) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

Turner has really come into his own since joining the Dodgers in 2014. He has posted three straight seasons with an OPS over .800, and he smashed 27 home runs last year.