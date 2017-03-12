Ad Unit
Dodgers’ Justin Turner engaged to girlfriend

by Larry Brown

Spring training 2017 will go down as a memorable one for Justin Turner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder proposed to his girlfriend Kourtney, and she accepted.

Turner posted the following tweet and photo, which shows he proposed by the Grand Canyon:

The two have been together for at least the past few years, as Kourtney has been by his side regularly throughout the past few seasons. She is a UCLA alum and Chicago Bears fan, according to her social media profiles.

Turner has really come into his own since joining the Dodgers in 2014. He has posted three straight seasons with an OPS over .800, and he smashed 27 home runs last year.


