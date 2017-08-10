Japanese prospect brings back Hideo Nomo pitching motion (Video)

The spirit of Hideo Nomo lives on in Japanese prospect Suguru Takai.

The 21-year-old Takai, a right-handed pitcher for the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball league, is going viral for a familiar pitching motion — one that is virtually a mirror image of Nomo’s.

Nomo became famous for that corkscrew-esque delivery during his 12 seasons pitching in the MLB (most notably with the Los Angeles Dodgers) and earned the nickname “The Tornado” as a result.

Unconventional windups have become a somewhat divisive issue lately, but it’s always cool to see a tribute to perhaps the most memorable one of all-time.

H/T Baseball Reddit