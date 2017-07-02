Jose Altuve standing next to Aaron Judge gets meme treatment

The baseball gods blessed us with a sight for the ages on Sunday.

In the first inning of the New York Yankees-Houston Astros game, Yankees rookie phenom Aaron Judge, who stands a towering 6-foot-7, smacked a one-out double and wound up next to 5-foot-6 Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

Predictably, the Internet did the thing that the Internet does.

Judge: "Felt a raindrop. I think it's raining." Altuve: "I don't feel anything." Judge: "It's still falling. Should reach you any minute." pic.twitter.com/fAmG17vnsH — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) July 2, 2017

A pitch at Jose Altuve's face is still a strike for Aaron Judge. (: @_dadler) pic.twitter.com/BE0AD1M6Vb — Ben Harris (@byBenHarris) July 2, 2017

America deserves an Altuve-Judge buddy comedy. pic.twitter.com/oLNelUfqSS — Dayton from Nebraska (@BravesAmerica) July 2, 2017

Altuve looks like a hobbit standing next to Aaron Judge. pic.twitter.com/BAf3XCcO1a — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) July 2, 2017

Jose Altuve is me standing next to everybody pic.twitter.com/kmBfRDsN8P — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) July 2, 2017

Judge: What are you doing after the game?

Altuve: My mom is picking me up and we're going to Chuckie Cheese". pic.twitter.com/s5FsK0ILBt — Felix, Zachary's Dad (@FelixZacharyDad) July 2, 2017

Awesome moment. #Yankees Aaron Judge spends time with local Little Leaguer before game vs #Astros pic.twitter.com/a1tc12JgxW — Franže Bropitar (@TFPWillEat) July 2, 2017

Judge and Altuve are arguably the two best hitters in the American League right now — the former leads the AL in all three slash line categories as well as in home runs and RBIs, while the latter is second in both batting average and total hits. But their height discrepancy, while not quite as drastic as one we saw earlier this year, just goes to show the extent to which both big guys and little guys can achieve success in the same realm.