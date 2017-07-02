Ad Unit
Sunday, July 2, 2017

Jose Altuve standing next to Aaron Judge gets meme treatment

July 2, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The baseball gods blessed us with a sight for the ages on Sunday.

In the first inning of the New York Yankees-Houston Astros game, Yankees rookie phenom Aaron Judge, who stands a towering 6-foot-7, smacked a one-out double and wound up next to 5-foot-6 Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

Predictably, the Internet did the thing that the Internet does.

Judge and Altuve are arguably the two best hitters in the American League right now — the former leads the AL in all three slash line categories as well as in home runs and RBIs, while the latter is second in both batting average and total hits. But their height discrepancy, while not quite as drastic as one we saw earlier this year, just goes to show the extent to which both big guys and little guys can achieve success in the same realm.


