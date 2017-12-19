pixel 1
Marlins Man ‘furious’, has not renewed his season tickets yet

by Larry Brown

Marlins Man

Derek Jeter’s new regime has done the impossible: They’ve managed to upset even the most fervent of Marlins fans.

Laurence Leavy, best known by his nickname “Marlins Man,” has not renewed his season tickets for the Miami Marlins yet despite being a season ticket holder since the team’s first year of play.

According to The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Marlins Man is furious with what Jeter’s ownership group has done with the team.

Marlins Man even said the unthinkable — he misses former team owner Jeffrey Loria.

The Jeter regime is stripping down the team in a clear effort to rebuild. They traded Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees, Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals, and now JT Realmuto and Christian Yelich likely want out.

The rebuilding process makes some sense for the Marlins, but Jeter has earned bad press for some other bad things he supposedly has done. You know your tenure as owner isn’t going well if you’re upsetting one of your die-hard fans, someone who loves the team so much he wears orange Marlins gear at the games of other professional sports teams.

