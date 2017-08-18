Report: New Marlins owners will fire president David Samson

The Miami Marlins are in the process of being sold, and the new ownership group is reportedly planning to make firing one of the team’s top executives its first priority.

According to ESPN’s Dan Le Batard, prospective new owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman have informed Major League Baseball that they do not intend to retain Marlins president David Samson if and when their bid to buy the franchise is approved.

Samson has served as Marlins president since 2002, and the 49-year-old said last week that he would “love” to remain in Miami to work under Jeter and Sherman.

“I have been here since 2002,” he said. “I love it here. I would love to stay here. … If Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter would like me to serve, then it’s something I would certainly talk about.”

It’s no surprise Samson is not going to be granted his wish. He has made numerous controversial remarks over the years about both players and the Marlins’ fanbase. Samson helped the team secure public money to build its new stadium in 2012, and he reportedly made some arrogant comments about fans at that time.

Assuming the sale goes through, Jeter will likely take over Miami’s baseball operations department.