Matt Adams has lost 25 pounds this offseason

Matt Adams appears to have even more motivation than usual entering next season.

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has lost 25 pounds this offseason by using a new training regime. Brian Stull, who saw Adams at the Winter Classic on Monday, shared some details about Adams’ training on St. Louis Baseball Weekly.

According to Stull, Adams has been working out at Busch Stadium this offseason doing yoga and pilates in addition to working with the team’s strength coach. Sometimes he has multiple sessions in a day.

Adams batted .249 last season with 16 home runs and 18 doubles. He is likely to be a backup first baseman for the Cardinals behind Matt Carpenter. For that reason, the Cardinals are said to be listening to offers for his services.