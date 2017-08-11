Brandon Ingram has funny reaction to John Collins dunking on him in 2K promo image

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram thinks that the new “NBA 2K” video game is rather unrealistic.

It was revealed Friday that Atlanta Hawks rookie John Collins will have a 73 rating in the franchise’s upcoming 2K18 release, and the promotional image that came with the announcement showed Collins dunking all over Ingram.

The image quickly got the attention of Ingram, who hit back with this tweet:

Cuz that will never happen https://t.co/qI6Px4FWVO — Brandon X. Ingram (@B_Ingram13) August 11, 2017

The former No. 2 overall pick is entering a sophomore season with the Lakers where expectations will be high. But it’s hard for Ingram to be entirely certain that he won’t end up on the wrong side of a Collins poster when you consider some of the baptisms the Wake Forest product performed in Summer League.