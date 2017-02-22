Chicago Bulls making trade attempts for Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor is on the trade block as he has been for the past year, and it sounds like the Chicago Bulls are trying to work their way into the mix.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Bulls have been trying to push for a trade of Okafor.

Okafor appears to be the odd man out in Philadelphia’s crowded frontcourt, which also includes Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel. Trade rumors going back to last year linked Okafor to the Boston Celtics, though nothing materialized on that front. Last week Okafor was out of the Sixers’ lineup because of an anticipated trade with Portland that didn’t happen (the Blazers traded with the Nuggets instead).

Indiana, Boston and Sacramento are teams that are thought to have interest in Okafor, in addition to the Bulls.

Okafor, 21, was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft. He’s averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.