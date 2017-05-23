David Griffin could also be candidate for Bucks GM job?

Suddenly in need of a new general manager, the Milwaukee Bucks could be entering their name into the David Griffin sweepstakes.

In an appearance Tuesday on 850 WKNR, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that Griffin and the Cleveland Cavaliers have had brief extension talks over the last few weeks but still have yet to strike a deal. He also adds that Griffin “wants a substantial offer” and could be a candidate elsewhere, including Milwaukee.

Windhorst: The #Cavs and David Griffin have talked for about 4 hours over the past few weeks but no deal is in place. — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 23, 2017

Windhorst: Griff could be a candidate in other places, including Milwaukee. Not sure Atlanta will wait. Griff wants a substantial offer. — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 23, 2017

It was announced earlier in the day on Tuesday that Bucks general manager John Hammond had accepted the same position with the Orlando Magic.

Griffin’s contract is up after the playoffs, and despite owner Dan Gilbert’s seeming reluctance to part ways with him, the veteran executive has indeed been attracting much outside interest. It very well may be do or die time for the Cavs with regard to Griffin’s future.