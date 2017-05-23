Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

David Griffin could also be candidate for Bucks GM job?

May 23, 2017
by Darryn Albert

David Griffin

Suddenly in need of a new general manager, the Milwaukee Bucks could be entering their name into the David Griffin sweepstakes.

In an appearance Tuesday on 850 WKNR, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that Griffin and the Cleveland Cavaliers have had brief extension talks over the last few weeks but still have yet to strike a deal. He also adds that Griffin “wants a substantial offer” and could be a candidate elsewhere, including Milwaukee.

It was announced earlier in the day on Tuesday that Bucks general manager John Hammond had accepted the same position with the Orlando Magic.

Griffin’s contract is up after the playoffs, and despite owner Dan Gilbert’s seeming reluctance to part ways with him, the veteran executive has indeed been attracting much outside interest. It very well may be do or die time for the Cavs with regard to Griffin’s future.


