Elena Delle Donne has jokes for Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes

During Lonzo Ball’s Summer League debut on Friday, Elena Delle Donne had jokes about his shoes and what brand Ball should be wearing.

Prior to even being drafted, Ball already had a signature shoe, the ZO2 that is now famously priced at $495. You would think for that kind of money, you’d get a high quality product. However, Delle Donne joked about the shoe falling apart.

How great would it be if @ZO2_ blew out his shoe in his first summer league game? should have gone with @Nike — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) July 8, 2017

Did I just see a shoe malfunction?! I think sooooo! — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) July 8, 2017

The WNBA star is, of course, a member of the Nike family and took full advantage of the opportunity to have a little fun at the expense of Big Baller Brand. Lonzo Ball reportedly could have had an endorsement deal with Nike, Under Armour, or Adidas but his father LaVar wanted a more lucrative deal for his sons. While Ball does have a signature shoe at 19 years old, he also will likely hear his share of jokes about them not being from a major brand.