Fans wondered the same thing after Maycee Barber missed weight

Maycee Barber on Friday missed weight for her UFC Vegas 107 fight against Erin Blanchfield that is scheduled to take place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. Barber missing weight led fans to wonder the same thing.

Barber weighed in at 126.5 pounds, which was 1.5 pounds above the 125-pound flyweight limit, and 0.5 pounds over even when including the extra pound allowed for non-title fights. Barber even used a box to give her more privacy so she could strip off her clothes in hopes of making weight. The efforts did not work.

Maycee Barber misses weight 126.5 pic.twitter.com/NxFz9M7mo6 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 30, 2025

Fans suspected that Barber’s chest may have been enhanced with breast implants, and that the enhancement may have caused her to miss weight.

new chest implants are extra weight — choi (@bets_mma1) May 30, 2025

Maybe the bolt-ons weren't a good idea — David Gonzalez (@EatingWriting) May 30, 2025

One fan who commented on the situation added a photo of Barber from 2019.

Boob job probably doesnt help a weight cut pic.twitter.com/l7q6C73sfK — mma_n_that (@mma_n_that) May 30, 2025

Barber had made her flyweight debut in that photo and won her fight to improve to 7-0. Barber is now 14-0 in her professional MMA career and beat Katlyn Cerminara last year in her most recent bout.

In addition to Barber, Allan Nascimento failed to make weight for his flyweight bout. And a scheduled bantamweight fight between Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson was changed to a featherweight fight due to weight issues from Vieira.