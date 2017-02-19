Future flirts with Larsa Pippen in Instagram comments

Future is really a thorn in Scottie Pippen’s side.

Pippen filed for divorce from wife Larsa in October, but the two reportedly are working on getting back together and do not appear to be proceeding with the split.

But Future is doing his best to mess things up for Scottie.

Future was cited as the reason why Pippen filed for divorce in the first place, as the former NBA player was upset with the rapper’s relationship with his wife.

Larsa posted this picture on Instagram Sunday, and look who dropped in her comments:

How thoughtful of Future. Scottie must want to knock him out.