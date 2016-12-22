Report: Goran Dragic open to trade

Two years after Goran Dragic forced a trade to the Miami Heat, the guard is now open to being dealt away.

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix reports that Dragic is open to a trade by the Miami Heat. The Heat even reportedly were in talks with the Kings about a trade involving Dragic that later fell apart.

From Mannix’s report:

Dragic is open to a trade, league sources told The Vertical, and Miami has pursued that option. An early season swap with Sacramento for Rudy Gay fell apart when the Heat sought Darren Collison, sources said, and teams that have probed Miami about Dragic have found the Heat open to offers.

The 9-20 Heat are not having anywhere near the type of success Dragic envisioned when he wanted to go to South Beach during the 2014-2015 season. Dragic is leading the Heat with 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game, so he no doubt would be a desirable player for others around the league. The question is whether the Heat would trade him as some part of a rebuild. The latest word was that they weren’t looking to trade him.

