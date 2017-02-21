Ad Unit
Report: Hornets in aggressive pursuit of Lou Williams trade

February 21, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Lou Williams may find himself back in the Eastern Conference before long.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Tuesday that the Los Angeles Lakers’ new Magic Johnson-led front office is “widely expected” to trade the former Sixth Man of the Year before Thursday’s deadline.

Chris Haynes, also of ESPN, added to Stein’s report, saying that the Charlotte Hornets are “aggressively pursuing” Williams.

The 30-year-old Williams, who is under contract through 2018, was already expected to be dealt even before the Lakers’ front office shakeup, and the Hornets make for an interesting fit. Though Charlotte ranks in the top 10 in bench scoring this season, they have done it without the luxury of a go-to second unit scorer. As such, the Hornets could be buyers in the final hours before the deadline, and what a story it would be for a Michael Jordan-led team to be Magic Johnson’s first trade partner.


