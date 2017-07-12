Ian Clark reportedly an option for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may be the home of NBA champions once again.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports Wednesday that Golden State Warriors free agent guard Ian Clark is an option for the Lakers as they continue to weigh their backup point guard situation. Tyler Ennis (who was on the team last season) and Isaiah Canaan are also listed as alternatives.

Lakers also weighing whether to sign a younger player like Tyler Ennis, Ian Clark or Isaiah Canaan in that backup PG guard role. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 12, 2017

Clark, 26, averaged 6.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for the Warriors last season and earned meaningful bench minutes into the postseason with his scoring ability and improved defensive play. However, his departure from the team seems to be a foregone conclusion at this point.

The Lakers already did some major upgrading to their backcourt this summer by drafting Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall and signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year deal. But they remain in pursuit of that second-unit point guard (one that has taken them far and wide), and Clark is indeed a strong candidate to consider.