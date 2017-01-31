Report: Josh Smith also on Cavs’ radar

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still scouring the market up and down for another playmaker, so why not just go for the Smoovest one of them all?

According to a report by Sam Amico of FOX Sports Ohio on Tuesday, veteran forward Josh Smith, who is currently playing for the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, is also on the Cavs’ radar.

Former NBA forward Josh Smith (China) among those on #Cavs radar, per sources. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 31, 2017

This comes on the heels of the news that the Cavs are working out a number of well-known free agent guards as well.

Smith, 31, last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season, averaging 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 16.0 minutes per game over 55 appearances between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets. He has some fundamental flaws as a player, namely his fetid shot selection and his overall struggles with turnovers and efficiency. But at 6-foot-9, Smith is a strong distributor and shot-blocker for his position, so maybe the Cavs would be able to find the right role for him on their second unit.