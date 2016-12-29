Ad Unit
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Kemba Walker celebrates shot that doesn’t go in (Video)

December 29, 2016
by Larry Brown

Kemba Walker

Congratulations to Kemba Walker for pulling a Nick Young.

The Charlotte Hornets guard produced a viral but forgettable moment on Thursday when he began celebrating a shot against the Miami Heat that didn’t go into the basket:

You can’t blame Kemba for thinking the shot was going in, but you have to laugh at him for turning his back and celebrating one that rimmed out. And here’s the original: Nick Young doing the same thing.


