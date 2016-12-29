Kemba Walker celebrates shot that doesn’t go in (Video)

Congratulations to Kemba Walker for pulling a Nick Young.

The Charlotte Hornets guard produced a viral but forgettable moment on Thursday when he began celebrating a shot against the Miami Heat that didn’t go into the basket:

Oh Kemba Walker will be seeing this on highlights for all the wrong reasons for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/kbjp94FUFO — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 30, 2016

You can’t blame Kemba for thinking the shot was going in, but you have to laugh at him for turning his back and celebrating one that rimmed out. And here’s the original: Nick Young doing the same thing.