Kevin Durant: James Harden could have thrived as a sixth man with Thunder

Kevin Durant briefly allowed himself a look back, and he thinks there were a few chapters left to be written about Oklahoma City’s former Big Three.

Durant told Anthony Slater of the Mercury News that he believes James Harden could have thrived in a sixth man role with the Thunder had he not been traded to Houston.

“I think he’d have stayed in that role. I think so,” Durant said. “He’d have still been a really great player. You look at it, a lot of people wouldn’t have looked at him as a Sixth Man. He’d have been better. I think he’d have been better. Obviously I’m sure he loves what he’s doing now, but if we would’ve won a championship, I think the perception of him would’ve just been as a great player. ‘He’s the heart, he’s what makes us go.’ That’s what his label would’ve been, instead of just Sixth Man. He would’ve probably been the best Sixth Man that ever was.”

That’s all true, but eventually, something probably would have had to break. Harden is a guy who likes the ball and is currently an MVP frontrunner in Houston. Sharing the ball with Durant and Russell Westbrook would have grown old, and he’d have wanted a bigger role.

This may be wishful thinking and reminiscing on Durant’s part. The two are known to be close still and Durant is an avowed fan. The Warriors star would have liked it to work, but finances and roles dictated otherwise.