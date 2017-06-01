Ad Unit
Kristaps Porzingis shot down by Instagram model Ines Nikic

June 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis has no shame in his game, on the court or off of it.

The New York Knicks emerging youngster was shot down recently by Croatian Instagram model Ines Nikic after flirting on Instagram.

Porzingis commented on a photo of Nikic with a face with eyes for hearts emoji.

A day later, Nikic responded by posting a photo of her kissing her boyfriend. She tagged Porzingis in her caption and included the message, “You sleep in peace” to him.

@kporzee who?Spavaš li mirno Porzingis Kristapsu?

A post shared by Ines Nikić (@ines_nikic) on

That’s cold! And here we were thinking Porzingis was a hit with the ladies

