Kristaps Porzingis shot down by Instagram model Ines Nikic
Kristaps Porzingis has no shame in his game, on the court or off of it.
The New York Knicks emerging youngster was shot down recently by Croatian Instagram model Ines Nikic after flirting on Instagram.
Porzingis commented on a photo of Nikic with a face with eyes for hearts emoji.
Porzingis with the airball!
(@theballgod) pic.twitter.com/w4Y6oJt0rN
— Per Sources Sports (@PerSources) June 1, 2017
A day later, Nikic responded by posting a photo of her kissing her boyfriend. She tagged Porzingis in her caption and included the message, “You sleep in peace” to him.
That’s cold! And here we were thinking Porzingis was a hit with the ladies …
H/T Bro Bible