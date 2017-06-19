Larry Bird reluctant to trade Paul George to Lakers because of Celtics rivalry?

Is Larry Bird reluctant to trade Paul George to the Lakers because of his hated rivalry with the Western Conference team dating back to his days with the Boston Celtics? That’s what one plugged-in reporter is saying.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Indiana might not want to help the Lakers out because of Bird’s presence. Even though Larry Legend stepped down as team president, he is still a consultant and coming into the office everyday, according to Woj.

“Larry Bird is still coming into the office every day. Larry Bird is not going to want to send Paul George to the Lakers,” Wojnarowski said on a special Paul George edition of “The Vertical Podcast with Woj” Monday. “Those Celtics guys? That thing is still real. They don’t want to help the Lakers.”

Woj said something similar earlier in the day on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I don’t know if there is a great appetite within the Pacers to give him what he wants and send him to the Lakers,” Woj told DP.

The prevailing line of thinking is that every team will do what’s best for them, meaning the Pacers would accept a deal from the team that offers them the most. But if that team is the Lakers — Bird’s hated rival from when he played for the Celtics — Indiana may have second thoughts. One report has said the Lakers would get involved in the Paul George trade sweepstakes to block Cleveland from getting him.

This story seems to get more interesting at every turn.

H/T Silver Screen and Roll