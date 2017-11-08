Lonzo Ball: Shooting struggles are ‘in my head’

Lonzo Ball is in a terrible shooting slump that the Los Angeles Lakers rookie says is a mental matter.

Ball was just 4-of-15 in the Lakers’ 107-96 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. It was his fourth straight game shooting below 30 percent.

“It’s in my head to be honest,” Ball said after the game, via ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “I know I can shoot the ball.”

Ball is now shooting 29.9 percent from the field for the season, which is simply not an acceptable mark for an NBA starter.

His shot was one of the biggest concerns surrounding his game entering the draft, along with his defense. He needs to get his confidence and start making shots. The good news for the Lakers is at least he’s rebounding and creating, and he’s posting a respectable assists to turnover ratio that’s nearly three. The Lakers will obviously be a lot better off once he starts making shots.