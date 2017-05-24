Mallory Edens has savage response to Bill Simmons’ joking bid to become Bucks GM

It’s been three years since Mallory Edens lit the Internet ablaze at the NBA draft lottery, and now she has officially returned for Round 2.

On Wednesday, a day after Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond left the team to take the same position with the Orlando Magic, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons tweeted at Edens, the 21-year-old daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. In his tweet, Simmons referenced his joking campaign to become Bucks GM nearly ten years ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks need a new GM. They should have hired me in 2008. There's still time @MedensEdens !https://t.co/AstUkupLiP — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 24, 2017

Of course, Simmons’ bid took place back when he was still employed elsewhere, and Edens wasted no time in reminding him of that much.

@BillSimmons . might need to see an updated pitch. A lot has changed since 2008 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iHgXYQl6i5 — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) May 24, 2017

Boom, posterized.

Simmons’ very public falling-out with ESPN has become fodder for a number of jokes and memes, so it’s quite the applause-worthy retort from Edens. To Simmons’ credit though, he was a good sport about it, and even the Bucks’ official Twitter account decided to hop in on the fun.

@MedensEdens This is very true – even the color of my hair is different. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 24, 2017

Edens will likely forever be known for going viral while representing the Bucks at the 2014 draft lottery (and helping them land the No. 2 overall pick that turned into Jabari Parker, no less). But that world-class clapback is definitely going straight into the Hall of Fame.