Mason Plumlee has car broken into, gets traded on same day

Mason Plumlee had an eventful Sunday.

Plumlee discovered Sunday morning that his SUV had been broken into, and his wallet and checkbook were among the items stolen. Upon driving to the Portland Trail Blazers practice facility in order to take care of the business of contacting his bank and freezing his accounts, he was told to report to the office of Blazers president Neil Olshey to talk to him and coach Terry Stotts.

“I went in early to the facility to start cancelling my checkbook, my credit cards, and someone said, ‘Neil wants to meet with you,'” Plumlee said, via Jason Quick of CSN Northwest. “They told me I wasn’t going to practice today.”

It turned out Plumlee had been traded to the Denver Nuggets, adding another layer of stress to an already strange day.

To be clear, Plumlee had no hard feelings toward the Blazers.

“They really handled the trade in a classy manner,” Plumlee said. “They thanked me, and I thanked them. This organization has always been very good to me.”

Plumlee is going to have a heck of a time getting all this squared away with all that’s going on. Here’s hoping he can manage it to get his Denver career off to a smooth start. Plus, given some of the stories that have come out of Portland’s locker room, maybe it’s for the best that he’s getting out of there.