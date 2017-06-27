Michael Jordan shares great motivational message with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the most important members of the Jordan Brand family, so it’s no surprise His Airness himself reached out to the Oklahoma City Thunder star after Westbrook was named NBA MVP on Monday night.

Jordan, who is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, won six championships during his career. But before M.J. won his first title, he was named NBA MVP in 1988. He was quick to remind Westbrook of that.

Westbrook and the Thunder had better do something quick about the Golden State Warriors if the 28-year-old wants to follow the same career path as Jordan.

Like Jordan, Westbrook plays with a ton of emotion on the court. We even saw a side of him we’re not used to seeing when he accepted his NBA MVP award (video here). The note from Jordan must have meant a great deal to him.