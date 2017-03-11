Rob Pelinka has talked to Kobe about helping Lakers

Rob Pelinka has the inside pipeline with Kobe Bryant, so it’s no surprise that he’s talked to his former client about being involved with the Lakers.

Pelinka was officially introduced as the new Lakers’ GM during the week. Pelinka was the agent to many NBA players — including stars like Kobe and James Harden — prior to taking the GM job. He said on Friday that he has talked with Kobe about helping the Lakers.

Rob Pelinka said he has "absolutely" talked to Kobe about having possible involvement. Pelinka: "He's 100% behind everything Laker" — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2017

Pelinka, Kobe and new President of Basketball Operations, Magic Johnson, will be getting together to talk about the team and league.

Magic said he and Pelinka are going to have dinner with Kobe to talk basketball — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2017

There will be a lot of championship rings on the table at that dinner meeting.

Kobe has previously expressed a willingness to help his former team, though current coach Luke Walton declined his offer for now, feeling Kobe’s tough love approach isn’t best for the young team.