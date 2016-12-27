Tristan Thompson not listed on birth certificate for son

All the rumors about Tristan Thompson having a child with his ex-girlfriend while dating Khloe Kardashian apparently were true.

Thompson’s son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was born on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.

The media outlet reported on Tuesday that Thompson is not listed on the birth certificate for his son, Prince, whose last name is Thompson. The reason is Thompson was not at the hospital when his son was born, which is required in California to be listed as the father initially.

Thompson’s name still can be added later.

Thompson has been dating Kardashian since around September as far as we can tell, though the Cavaliers aren’t too thrilled about it.