Ty Lue hilariously explains why he still owes Mike Brown $100

Tyronn Lue enters the NBA Finals in debt to Mike Brown, and it’s for a funny reason.

Lue, who is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ coach, shared the story with the media on Saturday. He says that back when he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown, then a coach with the San Antonio Spurs, bet him $100 that he couldn’t make a certain amount of shots.

Lue lost the bet, and Brown has not let him pay out the money. Instead, he just razzes Lue every time they see each other about the money owed.

As their respective teams prepare to meet in the NBA Finals for the third straight year, they should get that wager back going. If the Cavs win, Lue’s debt to Brown is officially wiped out. If Brown’s Warriors win, he finally will collect the $100. Of course, Brown doesn’t seem like he’s in a hurry to ever let Lue make good on the bet. Instead it seems like he has a little resentment towards Lue over certain comments.