Suns’ reported asking price in Kevin Durant trade revealed

The Phoenix Suns are expected to trade away Kevin Durant this offseason, and now we have a better idea of what may be enough to get it done.

Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported Monday on the Suns’ asking price in a potential trade of the former NBA MVP Durant. Rankin notes that Phoenix is looking to get three first-round picks as well as a young player as part of a multi-team deal (with a goal of getting under the second apron of the luxury tax).

Additionally though, Rankin writes that the Suns could take back less in order to make the deal happen. With Durant under contract for $54.7 million next season, one ideal scenario for Phoenix is reportedly to take back around $35 million in salary and essentially save themselves $20 million to get below the second apron. You can read Rankin’s full report on the situation here.

Just over two years ago, the Suns traded away Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-rounders, and a 2028 pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant and TJ Warren. Phoenix obviously won’t be able to fetch anywhere close to that much in return since Durant now only has one guaranteed year under contract and is turning 37 years old after the season. But with Durant still averaging a shade under 27 points per game this year on vintage 53/40/83 shooting splits and Durant’s Bird rights also coming with him in any trade (meaning a team that acquires Durant will be able to pay him the most money on his next contract), the Suns can still get themselves a nice haul for Durant.

Phoenix’s willingness to trade Durant here makes perfect sense since they are just 30-34 this season despite having an NBA-leading payroll of roughly $220 million and no control of any of their own first-round draft choices until 2032. With their championship window looking all but closed right now, the Suns’ primary goals now figure to be trimming payroll and replenishing their currently-barren cupboard of draft picks and young assets.

As it stands now, there are at least six specific teams that have been mentioned as potential Durant suitors this offseason. While any trade might have to be a complex, multi-team venture since the Suns are restricted under the second apron by what they can both send out and take in, the rough blueprint for Durant to be moved has emerged.