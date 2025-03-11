Angel Reese issues threat to WNBA team owners

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was not afraid to fire a warning shot directed at the WNBA and its owners about the looming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.

The WNBA’s existing CBA was slated to expire following the 2027 season. But the WNBA players’ union exercised an opt-out clause in October allowing the two sides to renegotiate terms at the end of the 2025 season.

Reese spoke candidly about the issue in a recent episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. While discussing the topic with her guest, Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington, Reese issued a threat if the league does not bend to the players’ demands.

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.

“Yeah, the CBA is coming up. I can’t wait,” said Reese. “…We deserve more. Everybody. … I need to be in the [WNBA players union] meetings because I’m hearing that if [the league] don’t give us what we want, we sitting out.”

The WNBA experienced exponential growth last season, particularly aligned with the arrival of Reese’s draft class, headlined by Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. The upward trajectory of the league helped them land a historic $200 million media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime, and NBC.

The new media deal is set to kick in at the start of the 2026 season, which is also when WNBA salaries are expected to rise significantly. Last season, the league’s highest base salary was $242,000. Clark, who signed a rookie contract as the No. 1 overall pick in her draft, made just $76,000.

With new money coming in, it’s clear that players like Reese want a bigger piece of the pie.