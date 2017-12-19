Doug Gottlieb congratulates Trae Young on breaking his record

Doug Gottlieb was among those to congratulate Trae Young on his huge game Tuesday. And Gottlieb’s congratulations meant a little more.

Young, who has burst onto the scene as a freshman at Oklahoma this season, scored 26 points in the Sooners’ 105-68 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. But the bigger part of the story was his 22 assists in the game, which tied the NCAA record. Only three players had dished out 22 assists in a game before Young — Tony Fairley (Charleston Southern) in 1987, Avery Johnson (Southern) in 1988, and Sherman Douglas (Syracuse) in 1989.

Young also set the Big 12 record for assists, blasting past the previous mark of 18 which was set by Oklahoma’s Michael Johnson in 1997 and tied by Gottlieb a year later at Oklahoma State.

Here’s what Gottlieb tweeted on Tuesday:

Congrats to @TheTraeYoung on smashing my single game @Big12Conference assist record. Couldn’t happen to a harder working more deserving kid. Keep crushing. — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 20, 2017

Young has been one of the best stories in college hoops this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.