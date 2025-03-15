Duke shares major update about Cooper Flagg injury

The Duke Blue Devils appear to have offered a significant update regarding the health of Cooper Flagg ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

In an interview with CBS on Saturday, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said Duke has communicated that Flagg will be available for the NCAA Tournament. As such, the selection committee will seed Duke accordingly.

“What we understand from communication with Duke and the ACC is that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA Tournament,” Gavitt said. “Don’t expect that to impact their seeding.”

Oct 20, 2023; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils recruit Cooper Flagg during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

"What we understand from communication with Duke and the ACC is that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA tournament."



NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt provides an update on the @DukeMBB star, who is expected to recover from his ankle injury in time for… pic.twitter.com/MGgg8YTuA1 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2025

Flagg gave Duke a massive scare on Thursday when he left the floor in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle injury. That sparked concerns over a long-term injury, but X-rays were negative and the worst-case scenario was avoided.

Flagg did not play during Friday’s ACC Tournament semifinal against North Carolina, and will also be held out of Saturday’s championship game against Louisville. He will have roughly a week’s worth of rest before Duke opens its NCAA Tournament run either Thursday or Friday.

Duke enters play Saturday with a 30-3 record, and that is in large part due to Flagg’s outstanding play this season. The freshman is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Blue Devils this season, and will be a huge part of any deep tournament run.