Michigan State furious over no foul call at end of game

Michigan State was hoping a foul call might help rescue them at the end of their loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, but it never came.

The Spartans lost to the Badgers 77-74 in their semifinal game of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. Michigan State’s Tre Holloman missed a three-pointer with eight seconds left, giving the ball to Wisconsin. The Spartans fouled and sent John Tonje to the line. He missed both of his free throws to keep it a 3-point game.

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. got the rebound and brought the ball up the court looking to tie the game. As he got prepared to attempt a 3-pointer, Tonje poked at the ball and knocked it loose. Fears and Michigan State couldn’t believe no foul had been called on Tonje.

Jeremy Fears Jr goes up to shoot

Tonje took a risk by reaching in, but the officials thought he cleanly hit the ball and did not commit a foul. The result is Wisconsin got the win.

Tonje led all players with 32 points in the game. He was 8/15 from the field and 12/14 from the free throw line, plus he added 7 rebounds. He had a nice game to send his team to the Big Ten Tournament final.

And for anyone thinking Wisconsin got all the favorable calls in the game, Michigan State got away with a goaltend earlier in the contest.

