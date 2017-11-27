Albert Haynesworth believes Tennessee is against hiring a black coach

Albert Haynesworth helped Tennessee win a national championship in 1998, and the former NFL defensive tackle has one candidate in mind who he thinks would be perfect as the next head coach of the Vols. But because of the color of that candidate’s skin, Haynesworth does not think this particular individual is being considered.

Tee Martin, who was the starting quarterback for that same Tennessee championship team, is currently the offensive coordinator at USC. He was also named “Recruiter of the Year” by 247 Sports last year, and Haynesworth believes Martin is the man for the job.

“The man just won recruiter of the year, but it’s not gonna happen,” Haynesworth told TMZ. “It’s not gonna happen. They haven’t interviewed any black candidates. Tee’s done great things out there at USC. He’s been through a number of coaches, so obviously people can see he’s a great asset. He’s more than likely going to be the next head coach there if things change at USC.”

Haynesworth feels Martin should be a no-brainer hire for the Vols, but he does not think boosters and university officials want a black head coach leading the team.

“Why wouldn’t you bring a guy that brought you a national championship here? They don’t want to do that,” Haynesworth added. “I don’t think it’s necessarily racism, I think it’s more like placism. They don’t think that a black candidate can lead you, or maybe they just don’t want a black candidate leading you. I don’t remember any black names being mentioned when we were searching for a coach.”

After the disaster with Greg Schiano that unfolded on Sunday, Tennessee needs to exercise great caution when settling on its next coach. Fans shouldn’t have any objections to Martin other than a lack of head coaching experience, and one report indicates the 39-year-old is being considered for the job.

Hearing that #USC OC Tee Martin, a #Vols legend who led UT to a national title, has a legit shot at the #Tennessee HC vacancy in the wake of yesterday’s mess. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 27, 2017

If you want to know how much public outcry has influenced Tennessee’s coaching search, just read the statement released by athletic director John Currie on Monday. Martin may have a chance despite what Haynesworth thinks.