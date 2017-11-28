Joe Moorhead reportedly will be next Mississippi State head coach

Mississippi State wasted no time finding a replacement for Dan Mullen.

The school will make Joe Moorhead their next head football coach, as first reported by Brett McMurphy and confirmed by others.

Moorhead is in his second season as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. The 44-year-old played quarterback at Fordham and later returned to enjoy a successful coaching career at his alma mater. He went 38-13 in four seasons coaching the Rams before moving over to Penn State.

Moorhead will have his work cut out for him to duplicate the success Mullen enjoyed in Starkville.