Stud kicker Eddy Pineiro leaving Florida for NFL Draft

One of the best kickers in college football is going pro.

Eddy Pineiro announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft.

I will not be returning for my senior year and will be declaring early for the 2018 NFL draft. Thank you Gator nation and the Universty of Florida for a great 2 years from me and my family! @GatorsFB — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) December 20, 2017

Pineiro was a stud at kicker for Florida the past two seasons. He was 38 for 43 (88 percent) on field goals the last two seasons, including 17 of 18 this season. Known for his big leg, Pineiro went 5-for-5 on kicks of 50 yards or longer, with a long of 54.