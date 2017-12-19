pixel 1
Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Stud kicker Eddy Pineiro leaving Florida for NFL Draft

December 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Eddy Pineiro

One of the best kickers in college football is going pro.

Eddy Pineiro announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft.

Pineiro was a stud at kicker for Florida the past two seasons. He was 38 for 43 (88 percent) on field goals the last two seasons, including 17 of 18 this season. Known for his big leg, Pineiro went 5-for-5 on kicks of 50 yards or longer, with a long of 54.

