Aaron Rodgers bought his offensive linemen off-road vehicles

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive linemen got some awesome Christmas gifts from Aaron Rodgers this past year, and it looks like they were well worth the wait.

On Wednesday, the off-road vehicles Rodgers bought for each of the big guys who protect him were delivered. Each one was customized with the player’s number painted on the side. As you might expect, there were smiles and hugs all around.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got his offensive linemen some new toys for Christmas, and they arrived today… pic.twitter.com/50I9cddlzc — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) May 25, 2017

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got a very similar gift for his teammates around Christmas time, and the reaction was about the same. The skill position players often get all the credit, but gifts like this go to show you how important the guys in the trenches are to their teammates.