How much money Cooper Kupp is seeking revealed

Cooper Kupp has reportedly drawn interest from several teams since he was released by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week, and it sounds like the star receiver’s asking price may vary depending upon the suitor.

Kupp has been seeking as much as $15 million per year in discussions with teams, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. However, the 31-year-old might be open to taking less money to land in one of his preferred spots.

Howe added that Kupp’s list will “widen” if more teams are willing to go to $15 million.

Kupp may not be having much luck finding teams that want to pay him that much. Howe’s colleague, Dianna Russini, reported on Friday that Kupp’s asking price “has been a hold-up for a number of interested teams,” with several not willing to go higher than $13-14 million per year.

Given his injury history and age, Kupp likely knows that this is his last opportunity to land a lucrative free-agent contract. The average annual value of a contract does not tell the entire story, of course. There may be some teams willing to offer Kupp more guaranteed money than others, which will also be a factor.

Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games last season. He is no longer the player who won the receiving triple crown in 2021 with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he is a strong slot receiver with a knack for getting open at clutch moments.

One surprising team is said to be making a push to sign Kupp, and it sounds like the veteran has more than a few options. It may come down to whether he wants more guaranteed money or the best chance to contend for a championship.