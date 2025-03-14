Adam Schefter reveals which team offered Chris Godwin $20 million more than Bucs

Chris Godwin gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a sizable hometown discount when he signed a new contract earlier this week, and we now know which team was willing to offer the star wide receiver a lot more money.

Godwin on Monday agreed to remain with the Buccaneers on a 3-year, $66 million contract. There were reports that he turned down at least one offer that was significantly higher than what he took from Tampa Bay.

That offer came from the New England Patriots. Schefter discussed the Patriots’ approach in free agency during the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” which was released on Wednesday. He said New England was not going to be denied in their pursuit of star defensive lineman Milton Williams — whom they signed to a 4-year, $104 million deal — after Godwin turned them down.

According to Schefter, the Patriots were willing to go as high as $30 million per year for Godwin.

“Other teams stepped in and the Patriots upped their offer (for Williams). And the Patriots were not gonna be denied. The Patriots, who were were willing to go up to, potentially, $28, $29, $30 million a year for Chris Godwin before he went back to Tampa, weren’t gonna be denied after they lost out on Chris Godwin when they already offered him $6, $7, $8 more million per year than the Buccaneers were willing to pay him,” Schefter said.

An average annual salary of $22 million places Godwin just barely inside the top 20 highest-paid players at his position. The Patriots probably were not the only team that offered him more, but Godwin obviously likes the situation he has in Tampa.

Godwin was having a monster season in 2024 before he suffered a gruesome leg injury. He had 50 catches for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns in just seven games.

While the details always matter with contracts in terms of guarantees and built-in incentives, it sounds like Godwin could have secured a lot more money. He opted for familiarity, a proven quarterback situation and remaining with a playoff team instead.