Andy Reid thinks Tyreek Hill could see more snaps next season

Tyreek Hill was one of the biggest revalations in the NFL this season, and it sounds like we could be seeing more of him next season.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Kirk Morrison and Alex Marvez Thursday that he thinks Hill will play more snaps during the 2017 NFL season.

“He was averaging 35 plays a game (in 2016),” Reid told the hosts. “Maybe he can double that or at least take it up a couple notches and allow him to get in more in a starting role.”

A dynamic playmaker who had serious character questions that saw him fall to the fifth round in the draft, Hill was a serious asset for KC this season.

He had 61 catches for 593 yards and six touchdowns, 267 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, and Hill had three special teams touchdowns. Not too many rookies score 12 touchdowns, but Hill managed to do it.

The Chiefs should be just as dangerous next season with Hill getting more action.

H/T Rotoworld