Report: Browns, Bengals were close on AJ McCarron trade

The Cleveland Browns missed out on one backup quarterback, so apparently they tried to acquire another. Only their efforts did not result in a deal, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals came close on a trade involving A.J. McCarron, but did not finalize the deal.

Bengals and Browns tried, but failed, to complete trade for QB AJ McCarron before deadline, per sources. Deal was “close”; not finalized. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Reports all offseason indicated the Browns were trying to acquire either Jimmy Garoppolo or McCarron in respective trades. Obviously they were unable to pry Garoppolo from New England, although the Patriots eventually traded their backup QB to San Francisco on Monday night. Going back to two offseasons ago, there were reports linking the Browns to McCarron.

Perhaps the Bengals’ asking price, which in March was said to be a second-round pick, may have been an issue, though Schefter says the teams simply ran out of time.

McCarron, 27, was a 5th-round pick by the Bengals in 2014. He threw for 854 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in 2015. He’ll be a restricted free agent after the season.