Cole Beasley Wikipedia page updated after big hit

Cole Beasley’s Wikipedia page was briefly updated during the Cowboys’ game against the Packers.

After making a reception late in the second quarter of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game, Beasley was the recipient of a big hit from Packers safety Kentrell Brice. You can see the play below.

To his credit, Beasley got right up and didn’t look affected. However, that didn’t stop someone from making an edit to the wide receiver’s Wikipedia page, inserting Sunday’s date as a date of death as a result of the hit.

Beasley’s page is now back to normal.