Colin Kaepernick fires back at Michael Vick with cryptic message

Colin Kaepernick heard the advice Michael Vick had for him on Monday, and it does not seem like the free agent quarterback appreciated it.

In an appearance on FOX Sports 1, Vick said Kaepernick has not landed an NFL job because of his lack of on-field production — not his controversial political stances. He also implied that Kaepernick would have an easier time finding work if he changed his hairstyle.

Kaepernick responded on Tuesday with a strong, albeit cryptic, message on Twitter:

Vick is not the first person to say he believes Kaepernick’s lack of football ability is the biggest reason the 28-year-old has not signed with a team, but implying that Kaepernick should change his physical appearance probably wasn’t smart. Vick later tried to clarify his stance, as you can see here.