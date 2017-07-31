David Harris felt ‘blindsided’ by Jets release

After spending his entire 10-season career with the New York Jets, linebacker David Harris was surprisingly released by the team last month, and it was a move that definitely didn’t sit well with him.

In an appearance Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Harris said that he felt “blindsided” by his release and mentioned the “disrespect” of the situation.

David Harris on Jets: They kind of blindsided me, being so late. It was more about the disrespect of the situation than anything else. #Jets — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 31, 2017

Harris, 33, played in 15 games for the Jets in 2016 but was at or near career-lows with 95 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks. Still, he’d been a mainstay and a fan favorite in New York for years as one of their primary defensive leaders.

The ex-All-Pro had no qualms about signing with a hated division rival upon his release, and now it’s clear there’s no love lost between Harris and the Jets.