Derek Carr leaves game with foot or ankle injury (Video)

Derek Carr was in serious pain and had to be helped off the field after being sacked during the fourth quarter of the Oakland Raiders’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Carr was sacked and had his ankle twisted pretty badly. He was on the ground in a lot of pain and immediately yelled for the team’s trainers.

Carr was helped to the sidelines and could not put any weight on his foot. He was then placed on a cart and taken off the field. Reports say he was taken out of the stadium, likely so he could be further evaluated.

Carr was having a special game and season for the Raiders. He had thrown for 228 yards and three touchdowns against the Colts. The third-year QB has the Raiders 11-3 and in the playoffs.